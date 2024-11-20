AI is predicting Patrick Bamford will leave Leeds United for Wrexham in a big-money transfer window move.AI is predicting Patrick Bamford will leave Leeds United for Wrexham in a big-money transfer window move.
AI is predicting Patrick Bamford will leave Leeds United for Wrexham in a big-money transfer window move.

Wrexham to sign Leeds United striker, Reading add goals to squad and Peterborough United star heading to Sheffield United - AI predicts League One's transfer window

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 20th Nov 2024, 07:59 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 08:10 GMT
The January transfer window is not far away . . . . it’s promising to be an exciting one around League One.

And, using AI, the Sportscasting website is predicting a number of notable transfers will be made with Patrick Bamford’s £4.5m transfer from Leeds United to Wrexham leading the way.

There will be a number of high-profile exits according to the predictions with Sheffield United signing Ricky Jade-Jones from Peterborough for £5m.

Here are more predictions of how the window could go.

Leeds to Wrexham – £4.5m

1. Patrick Bamford

Leeds to Wrexham – £4.5m Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Ipswich to Charlton – Loan Deal

2. Ali Al-Hamadi

Ipswich to Charlton – Loan Deal Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Sunderland to Wycombe – Loan Deal

3. Aaron Connolly

Sunderland to Wycombe – Loan Deal Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Cesena to Reading – £4m

4. Cristian Shpendi

Cesena to Reading – £4m Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
