Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson proud to see his side play like a top League One side in win at Mansfield Town
The Red Dragons were made to work hard for the win, Stags coming from behind to level with Calum Macdonald scoring at both ends in the first half, only for Max Cleworth to seal the points on 58 minutes.
Wrexham also hit the woodwork twice and had an effort cleared off the line and rarely looked in danger in the second half.
It was the perfect response to their home defeat by Leyton Orient in midweek and Parkinson said: “On Tuesday we had two many five out of 10 performances but today we had a lot of eight out of 10s – and that's what you need to win at this level.
“We have to play like a top First Division team to win tough games, and that's what we did today.
“We played like a team that deserves to be at the top end of this league. That is how we played today.
“We were excellent today from minute one right to the end.
“We showed a lot of quality and had a lovely balance about our play.
“We were patient and also looked a threat and we had some great opportunities to score more goals than we did.
“But it was a really strong performance and I am delighted with it.”
He continued: “Results went our way yesterday, but today was about taking care of our business.
“The door was certainly opened for us and we had to make sure we stepped through it and concentrated on what we needed to do.
“Today's win was a great credit to everyone at the club as the great thing we've got at Wrexham is that when we do get a knock we get tight together as a group and come through the other side like we have done today.”
