Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson proud to see his side play like a top League One side in win at Mansfield Town

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson felt his promotion-chasing side looked the real deal in today's hard-earned 2-1 victory at struggling Mansfield Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Dragons were made to work hard for the win, Stags coming from behind to level with Calum Macdonald scoring at both ends in the first half, only for Max Cleworth to seal the points on 58 minutes.

Wrexham also hit the woodwork twice and had an effort cleared off the line and rarely looked in danger in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the perfect response to their home defeat by Leyton Orient in midweek and Parkinson said: “On Tuesday we had two many five out of 10 performances but today we had a lot of eight out of 10s – and that's what you need to win at this level.

Action during the Sky Bet League One match against Wrexham AFC at the One Call Stadium, 23 Feb 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We have to play like a top First Division team to win tough games, and that's what we did today.

“We played like a team that deserves to be at the top end of this league. That is how we played today.

“We were excellent today from minute one right to the end.

“We showed a lot of quality and had a lovely balance about our play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were patient and also looked a threat and we had some great opportunities to score more goals than we did.

“But it was a really strong performance and I am delighted with it.”

He continued: “Results went our way yesterday, but today was about taking care of our business.

“The door was certainly opened for us and we had to make sure we stepped through it and concentrated on what we needed to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today's win was a great credit to everyone at the club as the great thing we've got at Wrexham is that when we do get a knock we get tight together as a group and come through the other side like we have done today.”