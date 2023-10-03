Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson delighted with point and steely defending in draw at Mansfield Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The visitors weathered a huge storm of home pressure before improving after the break and Parkinson said: “Mansfield have been tipped for promotion for the last few years.

“They have invested a lot of money in this squad over a number of years and that was a really important point for us tonight.

“Mansfield are obviously a good side and we had to stand strong in that first half.

Phil Parkinson, manager of Wrexham (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“Our quality let us down on the ball, we weren't quite slick enough in possession. There are reasons for that or credit to the opposition who were really right on top of the game.

“When you're not at your best you then have to stand strong and our keeper made some great saves and we got some great blocks in. We defended set plays as well to get us in 0-0 at half-time with a great chance to go on and win the game. We had to stay in the game.

“Second half I thought we showed a lot more quality in our play while still the steeliness we needed in our defending tonight.

“It is a really important clean sheet as last time away from home we conceded goals.