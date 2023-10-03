News you can trust since 1952
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson delighted with point and steely defending in draw at Mansfield Town

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was delighted with a point at rivals Mansfield Town in tonight's 0-0 draw and believes they could have won it after the break.
By John Lomas
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 22:47 BST- 1 min read
The visitors weathered a huge storm of home pressure before improving after the break and Parkinson said: “Mansfield have been tipped for promotion for the last few years.

“They have invested a lot of money in this squad over a number of years and that was a really important point for us tonight.

“Mansfield are obviously a good side and we had to stand strong in that first half.

Phil Parkinson, manager of Wrexham (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)Phil Parkinson, manager of Wrexham (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Phil Parkinson, manager of Wrexham (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
“Our quality let us down on the ball, we weren't quite slick enough in possession. There are reasons for that or credit to the opposition who were really right on top of the game.

“When you're not at your best you then have to stand strong and our keeper made some great saves and we got some great blocks in. We defended set plays as well to get us in 0-0 at half-time with a great chance to go on and win the game. We had to stay in the game.

“Second half I thought we showed a lot more quality in our play while still the steeliness we needed in our defending tonight.

“It is a really important clean sheet as last time away from home we conceded goals.

“In the second half we had the best chances to have won the game. We restricted them to shots from distance really.”

