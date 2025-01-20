‘Worst performance of the season’ as AFC Mansfield miss out on chance to close gap at the top

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AFC Mansfield missed out on closing the gap on the UCL Premier North's top two as they crashed to a 2-1 defeat at Belper United with what boss Phil Buxton described as their worst performance of the season.

Belper, who play their home games at Eastwood's Coronation Park, took a 40th minute lead through in-form Alex Steadman.

New signing Ryan King made it two on his first start just after the break.

But it was a nervous finish for Belper after AFC sub Kian Sketchley pulled one back with seven minutes to go.

AFC Mansfield boss Phil Buxton

The Bulls are now six points adrift of the top two and have played more games.

“That was probably our worst performance of the season,” said Buxton.

“I am absolutely fuming. I am disappointed with everything about today.

“I am disappointed with the players' attitude, I am disappointed with how we've gone about the game and I am disappointed with how we've played.

“It was not a performance I was happy with whatsoever and it started from the word go.

“We weren't at it and I had said before the game if you are not at it then teams in this league will beat you.

“You can't just turn up and think you're going to win the game as football does not work like that.

“We have probably done that a little bit and just thought they were going to win. So they got what they deserved.

“We were just playing it down the middle and long-balling it a lot in the first half, which I don't mind if it's in the right areas. But it wasn't in the right areas and there was no joy at all.”

With Bourne Town now topping the table, the Bulls now face a huge six-pointer at home to second-placed Eastwood CFC this Saturday and Buxton admitted: “We are going to have to be a lot better than we were against Belper.

“But it's a chance for a reaction. That's football – you get another game and another chance to go again.

“We will work the lads hard on Thursday and we have got to get a reaction on Saturday.

“It is only one defeat in nine but every game is important for us now with only 13 left – it's 13 cup finals for us now.”