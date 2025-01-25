Worst display of the season sees Mansfield Town sunk at bottom club Cambridge United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Despite a second half fightback, Mansfield Town's worst performance of the season saw them sunk 3-2 at bottom club Cambridge United in today's early televised kick-off.

A dreadful first half saw them concede inside the first minute and go 2-0 down in seven minutes – a nightmare start they never recovered from.

United had gone eight without a win and were sat eight points from safety.

But any half-time words from boss Nigel Clough in the visitors' dressing room fell on deaf ears as Cambridge made it 3-0 within two minutes of the restart.

After Will Evans had hit the bar, substitute George Maris finally scored with Stags' first shot on target on 61 minutes and a late Lee Gregory penalty ensured a nervous finish for the struggling home side, who had to play out added time with 10 men with Zeno Ibsen Rossi injured in giving away the spot kick and all substitutes already having been used.

But they hung on to lift themselves off bottom spot and served a massive wake-up to the visitors, who face two more sides in the bottom four this coming week.

With a midweek clash with Crawley looming, Clough freshened things up with six changes with Christy Pym, back from illness, Alfie Kilgour, Aden Flint, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Keanu Baccus and Lucas Akins replacing Scott Flinders, Baily Cargill, Jordan Bowery, Maris, Hiram Boateng and Gregory.

Gregory, who has had a scan on a knee problem, was at least named on the bench.

United boss Garry Monk made just one change from last Saturday's draw against Bolton as Michael Morrison returned from a one-game suspension.

Ex-Stag Paul Digby, James Gibbons and Jubril Okedina all made the squad following injury lay-offs.

Stags made a calamitous start, going behind after only 49 seconds.

United recycled a headed clearance by Flint and when Stokes crossed low from the left, Oshilaja's touch in the six yard box was poor and the loose ball rolled invitingly for Morrison to tuck away from close range.

Things got worse as the U's doubled that advantage on seven minutes.

Stokes raced onto a ball over the top to get into the box and Kilgour put in a wild tackle that took Stokes out, the referee quickly pointing to the spot.

Stokes took responsibility himself and calmly sent Pym the wrong way to put the strugglers in dreamland.

It could have been three on 13 minutes as Lewis inadvertently headed on the home side's first corner and Watts, unmarked and eight yards out, bundled wide at the far post.

Morrison then had a chance to shoot from a similar distance but chose to put the ball across the face of goal for a team mate, but no one was able to turn it home.

Oshilaja then had to block a far post Stokes finish on 31 minutes from seven yards out as Stags continued to struggle.

Mansfield keeper Pym needed brief treatment for a knock but was fine to continue, and almost immediately at the other end United stopper Marosi seemed to pull a hamstring as he dived to smother the ball ahead of Evans.

He wasn't so lucky and had to be replaced by Stevens on 39 minutes.

Stags were incensed by Watts kneed the ball back to his keeper in the box and no free kick was awarded.

Six minutes were added and in the second of those Hewitt tripped Stokes 20 yards out to earn a booking.

Stokes then hit a fine free kick which forced Pym to push the ball away from under the near angle.

Stags tried to raise their game and Lewis had a shot easily blocked just outside the box and they then forced a first corner, which was wasted.

Instead Stokes fired over from 18 yards just after to close probably Mansfield's poorest half of the season so far, unable to get a single shot on target and causing the home side very few problems.

Confident Cambridge began the second half on the front foot and within two minutes were three up.

Stags could not clear a near post corner and, from an angle, Loft was able to curl a rising finish into the top right corner from the left of the six yard box from Watts' touch to him.

Desperate for something to happen,Mansfield threw giant defender Flint up front out of what had been a back three to try to create some havoc.

On 55 minutes Clough made a triple change as Boateng, Maris and McLaughlin took over from Hewitt, Reed and Lewis.

Two minutes later Baccus swung over a great cross from the right.

Rossi just got his head on it before Flint could head home to concede a corner, Flint getting a cut to his head in the process.

On 61 minutes Akins headed down a Blake-Tracy cross at the far post and Evans looped a close range header against the bar with Stevens getting a touch.

And from the corner Mansfield scored from their first effort on target.

Oshilaja headed Baccus' corner goalwards, Morrison tried to poke away and former Cambridge man Marus buried a finish from 12 yards.

Morrison then clipped the left post with a shot at the other end and Andrews sent a rising shot over as Stags sent on Waine for Evans for the last 25 minutes.

The visitors were now starting to assert some dominance in possession and probing, but it remained a mountain to climb for Clough's men.

Digby came on in the 70th minute and within two minutes was booked for hauling back Maris.

On 76 minutes Ibsen Rossi was inches wide with a far post header from a free kick while Waine headed tamely at the keeper from a McLaughlin cross at the other end.

Gregory replaced Akins with eight minutes left.

And with just four left Waine was tackled from behind in the box by Ibson Rossi to concede a penalty as he chased McLaughlin's through ball.

Ibsen Rossi's shoulder was hurt in the challenge, so the clock showed 90+1 by the time Gregory buried a confident penalty into the top left corner for his 10th goal of the season.

That gave Mansfield eight added minutes to try to complete the rescue mission, Stevens immediately booked for trying to delay the restart, Blake-Tracy also added for a foul.

With Ibson-Rossi unable to continue and all subs used, that left United hanging on with 10 men too.

But the men from the Fens saw it out and left Stags licking their wounds with an immediate chance to make amends on Tuesday night.

CAMBRIDGE: Marosi (Stevens 39), Bennett (Okedina 82), Andrew (Gibbons 82), Morrison, Watts, Brophy, Kachunga (Njoku 82), Ibsen Rossi, Loft (Digby 70), Stokes, Cousins. SUBS NOT USED: Barton, Longelo.

STAGS: Pym, Hewitt (Boateng 55), Kilgour, Flint, Oshilaja, Blake-Tracy, Reed (Maris 55), Baccus, Lewis (McLaughlin 55), Evans (Waine 65), Akins (Gregory 82). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Cargill.

REFEREE: Thomas Parsons.