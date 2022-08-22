Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joint boss Spencer Fearn said: “Worksop Town are a lot better in quality than we are and we knew that. They have a wonderful squad that have played 400-500 league games.

“We are a very young team and we knew it would be unbelievably tough.

“We conceded twice in a couple of minutes but they kept going and I am really proud of their efforts. We don't like losing but there were so many positives to take out of this and it's been a great day and a great experience for the lads to play in the FA Cup.”

Aleksanders Startcenko and Jack Birks challlenge for the ball on Saturday.

The visitors started brightly hitting the bar and a quickfire double from Liam Hardy opened up a 2-0 lead.

Bulls then created a good opportunity with Alex Hardwick clean through only to be thwarted by Seb Malkowski, who made a good stop.

In the second half the Tigers made it 3-0 with a goal from Liam Hughes and were in control for the remainder of the game.

But it was a great test for the Bulls, with a squad containing three 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds.