Worksop halt AFC Mansfield’s FA Cup adventure
After their heroics at Corby Town, AFC Mansfield's FA Cup adventure was ended on Saturday as they were beaten 3-0 at home by neighbours Worksop Town side.
Joint boss Spencer Fearn said: “Worksop Town are a lot better in quality than we are and we knew that. They have a wonderful squad that have played 400-500 league games.
“We are a very young team and we knew it would be unbelievably tough.
“We conceded twice in a couple of minutes but they kept going and I am really proud of their efforts. We don't like losing but there were so many positives to take out of this and it's been a great day and a great experience for the lads to play in the FA Cup.”
Most Popular
-
1
Stockport County boss Dave Challinor lashes his side’s defending as Mansfield hit back with quickfire double to win
-
2
Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough delighted to see superb home form continue as Stockport County are swept aside
-
3
Nottingham Forest loanee Will Swan happy to hit the goals trail for Mansfield Town
-
4
Instant response as Mansfield Town hit back from behind to beat Stockport County
-
5
Delighted Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough closing in on new striker as deal to sell Danny Johnson looks set to go through
The visitors started brightly hitting the bar and a quickfire double from Liam Hardy opened up a 2-0 lead.
Bulls then created a good opportunity with Alex Hardwick clean through only to be thwarted by Seb Malkowski, who made a good stop.
In the second half the Tigers made it 3-0 with a goal from Liam Hughes and were in control for the remainder of the game.
But it was a great test for the Bulls, with a squad containing three 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds.
Next up for AFC is an FA Vase tie away at Skegness Town on Saturday.