'Work still to do' says Dempster after Mansfield Town draw with Hull City

Mansfield Town manager John Dempster says there is plenty of work still to do be done following the 2-2 draw with Hull City.

Neal Bishop emphatically levelled just before the break following a good spell of pressure to cancel out Jarrod Bowen’s opener.

And CJ Hamilton did exactly the same in the second half with a tidy finish as Stags rallied from conceding one minute after the restart.

Dempster said: "It was a good result, the 11 that Hull put out in the first half was their strongest side, so we knew it was going to be tough.

"Our shape was good and our plan was to counter where possible, which did not happen particularly well in the first half.

"When we conceded that sloppy goal at the start of the second half, it was almost a shot in the arm for the players to stand up and be counted.

"We were better on the ball and our second goal was a nice counter. When CJ Hamilton is one on one he is always dangerous and he managed to get the better of the defender.

"All in all it was good day at the office, there is stiill work to be done still and it feels a bit frustrating.

"The two goals were very good, Bish took his brilliantly with what is a hard technique to pull off. The second goal was good counter attack.

"There are no injuries to report. Hayden White got another 45 minutes under his belt, we looked after Krystian Pearce today after the match against Blackburn and Danny Rose and Nicky Maynard will hopefully get in a full 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest."

