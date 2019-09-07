‘Work-rate won us the game’, says Mansfield Town defender Kellan Gordon

Defender Kellan Gordon said Mansfield Town’s work-rate was key to their clean sheet in the 2-0 win over Scunthorpe.

Matt Preston got things underway in the 31st minute before Danny Rose wrapped the points up with a poacher’s finish on 54 minutes.

And a delighted Gordon said the clean sheet had been fully deserved by the entire team

“It was a brilliant performance and we are really happy to get the clean sheet, which we have been working hard on,” he said.

“All the lads played at a good intensity, we put bodies on the line and showed a desire, it paid off today.

“We said at half-time that we needed to keep it up in the second half and play like it was still 0-0 and we did that.

“The second goal helped us feel like we could play our game, we moved the ball well and kept the ball and didn’t give them chances. We stayed strong.”