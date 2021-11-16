Woodhouse Colts celebrating after getting helping hand from Belvoir estate agents

Woodhouse Colts have been given a boost this week.

The team plays in Division One of Nottinghamshire’s Young Elizabethan League, having enjoyed success at under-8 level as League Cup winners, and at under-9s as Division Three Spring League champions and runners-up in the Division Two Summer League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokeman for Belvoir, which has branches across Nottinghamshire, said: “Our involvement in the Mansfield community becomes more important as we continue to build the office, the community and the staff.

“Along with sponsoring a local football team, Belvoir! also offers £100 from its sales fees to a local charity or school of clients’ choice, just another way for us to put back into the community.”