Woodhouse Colts celebrating after getting helping hand from Belvoir estate agents
Woodhouse Colts Under-10s have been given help from Belvoir estate agents who are to sponsor the team’s tracksuits
The team plays in Division One of Nottinghamshire’s Young Elizabethan League, having enjoyed success at under-8 level as League Cup winners, and at under-9s as Division Three Spring League champions and runners-up in the Division Two Summer League.
A spokeman for Belvoir, which has branches across Nottinghamshire, said: “Our involvement in the Mansfield community becomes more important as we continue to build the office, the community and the staff.
“Along with sponsoring a local football team, Belvoir! also offers £100 from its sales fees to a local charity or school of clients’ choice, just another way for us to put back into the community.”
If you have a good news story to tell from the junior football scene, email [email protected]