Woodhouse Colts celebrating after getting helping hand from Belvoir estate agents

Woodhouse Colts Under-10s have been given help from Belvoir estate agents who are to sponsor the team’s tracksuits

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 12:24 pm
Updated Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 12:24 pm
Woodhouse Colts have been given a boost this week.

The team plays in Division One of Nottinghamshire’s Young Elizabethan League, having enjoyed success at under-8 level as League Cup winners, and at under-9s as Division Three Spring League champions and runners-up in the Division Two Summer League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokeman for Belvoir, which has branches across Nottinghamshire, said: “Our involvement in the Mansfield community becomes more important as we continue to build the office, the community and the staff.

“Along with sponsoring a local football team, Belvoir! also offers £100 from its sales fees to a local charity or school of clients’ choice, just another way for us to put back into the community.”

If you have a good news story to tell from the junior football scene, email [email protected]

NottinghamshireMansfield