Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Leo Bonatini joins Nottingham Forest on loan

Leo Bonatini has joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers until the end of the season.

The Brazilian striker played a big part in helping Wolves gain promotion to the Premier League last season, scoring 12 goals.

The 24-year-old, who was on the books of Italian giants Juventus as a youngster, started his career at Brazilian side Cruzeiro but made his professional debut for the fellow Serie A side Goias.

He then made the switch to the Portuguese club Estoril, initially on loan, and scored an impressive 17 goals in his first full season with the Primeira Liga side before scoring 15 times in the 2016-17 season for Saudi outfit Al-Hilal.

He follows midfielder Pele through the City Ground entrance door on January transfer deadline day.