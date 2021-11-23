Winning streak comes to an abrupt halt for Mansfield Town in defeat at Sutton United

Oli Hawkins wins the header during tonight's Sky Bet League Two match at Sutton United. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

Nigel Clough’s side were desperate for back-to-back league away wins after earning a paltry two points from their first six away games.

But well-taken strikes from both Louis John and Omar Bugiel got the hosts back to winning ways in the first ever meeting between the clubs.

The Stags were caught cold early on at a bitter Gander Green Lane.

Clough’s side were lucky not to give away a penalty when Bugiel was dragged down inside the box.

But they found themselves behind just four minutes into the game as defender John fired home from close range.

The hosts’ dominance continued as Oli Hawkins had to pull down Bugiel to stop him racing through on the left.

Down the other end, Hawkins’ powerful strike forced Dean Bouzanis into a really good save before the follow up was headed clear on the line.

And Stags’ striker Jordan Bowery squandered a great chance to level before the break when he dragged his shot wide of the mark.

The first chance of the second period fell to Isaac Olaofe as he fired wide from a tight angle after racing away on the right.

Clough’s charges threatened just after the hour as Ryan Stirk headed just wide.

And that miss almost came back to bite the visitors.

Everyone thought Ricky Korboa had scored before sliding Stephen McLaughlin’s heroics cleared off the line.

Then Yellows' Milsom’s follow-up, after his initial free-kick hit the wall, flew just wide.

But Matt Gray’s side finally had their second with Bugiel’s fine strike.

A half clearance3 from Hawkins fell to the dangerous striker and he feigned past one defender before unleashing an unstoppable strike from outside of the box.

Substitute Tyrese Sinclair almost made an immediate impact but could only tamely strike straight at Bouzanis as the Stags tried in vain to find an opening.

SUTTON: Bouzanis, Barden, Goodliffe, John, Milsom, Ajiboye, Eastmond, Smith, Korboa (Randall, 90+2), Olaofe (Wilson, 78), Bugiel (Bennet, 82). SUBS NOT USED: House, Wyatt, Dundas, Davis.

STAGS: Bishop, Hewitt, O'Toole, Hawkins (Forrester, 73), McLaughlin, Maris (Sinclair, 67), O.Clarke, Charsley, Stirk, Quinn (Lapslie, 45), Bowery. SUBS NOT USED: Shelvey, Gale, Rawson, Law.

REFEREE: David Rock.