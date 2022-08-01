For a third successive season it is a new league for the Wood to face a Deeping side that finished fifth last season and have brought in new management from Step 4 Stamford over the summer.

So this was seen as a good barometer of the standard and Wood boss Wayne Savage said “It’s always good to start the season with three points and I’m very pleased we have got our new players on the pitch. We will improve as we settle them in.”

The Wood gave debuts to four players - Alfie Smith-Eccles, Jacob Lucas-Edge, Luis Rose and Kieran Watson.

Sherwood Colliery celebrate their first goal of the season on Saturday.

The opening minutes were cagey although after seven minutes Luis Rose gave the Wood’s supporters a glimpse of his abilities, a turn and shot striking the post and rebounding into Deeping keeper Daniel Swan’s arms.

After efforts from Rose and Charlie Taylor, the lead came after 27 minutes, Lewis Belgrave scoring the goal with a low finish from the edge of the penalty area after excellent hold up play by York.

On 34 minutes, Jobe Shaw headed well over the bar from a corner kick, won after good work down the right wing by Ryan Ingram.

Taylor found Rose on the edge of the penalty area, Rose managed to turn and deliver a dangerous ball that was headed clear with Watson lurking.

The second half saw Deeping come out with a greater sense of purpose after not threatening during the opening 45 minutes.

On 55 minutes Sherwood produced the move of the game. York’s ball found Watson on the right and his cross was met by a leaping Rose whose header beat the goalkeeper only to fall agonisingly wide.

While Deeping were certainly improved Sherwood were rarely threatened at the back but needed the second goal.

It duly arrived after 75 minutes and Rose finally got his debut goal.

The Wood pressed well high up the pitch, regaining possession, Norcross fed Watson who in turn found Rose who turned and scored from 12 yards, his shot nestling in the corner of the net.