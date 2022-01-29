Mansfield Town midfielder Ollie Clarke turns to face the fans after scoring Stags' second goal. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

He also believes the club's early Christmas party had helped bond players even more.

Stags have now won 14 of their last 16 games and Clarke's goal sealed a 2-0 home win over Leyton orient which set a new club record of eight successive Football League victories.

“It's quite incredible really considering where we've come from,” he smiled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We knew we had it within ourselves to go on a good run and it's been all wins, no draws.

“That says massive things about the character in the squad and how we've overcome the setbacks in the early part of the season.”

Jordan Bowery put Stags ahead just before half-time but Orient believed he had handled and the goal should have been chalked off.

“We got the decision for us for the first goal. I think it's possibly come off Jordan's arm,” admitted Clarke.

“But that's the referee that gave a penalty against us at Colchester early in the season, so it's swings and roundabouts.”

On his goal, he added: “I think Macca (Stephen McLaughlin) is trying to claim he tried to bring it down for me, but it bobbled off his foot to the left onto my left foot and I just struck it cleanly.

“We kept pressing them right to the final whistle and forced errors.

“Working hard will win you games in this division and that performance today epitomised us.”

He added: “It's a good place to be right now and it's a great feeling walking off the pitch with the fans bouncing.

“To set a Football League record of consecutive wins is massive and we have to keep ticking games off and not look too far ahead.”

He said the squad camaraderie was huge.

“We had our Christmas do in November and I think since then we've won every game so I think it's just brought us closer together,” he said.

“That team bonding and effort has come from spending time together and having a good crack.

“It came at the right time and we just kicked on from there.

“The lads are now digging deep and fighting for the cause.

“There is no stopping us right now, especially when you look at the quality in and out the squad.