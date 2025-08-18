Winless AFC Mansfield furious with decision as penalty sees them held by Grantham Town

AFC Mansfield's poor start to the season continued as a contentious penalty saw them held 1-1 at home by Grantham Town in the United Counties League Premier North on Saturday.

Ryan Ingram had given the Bulls the lead a minute after the break only to see Mason Lee level from the penalty spot on 76 minutes and they have now failed to win any of their opening five games and sit second bottom.

It was a first ever competitive meeting between the sides and Bulls boss Phil Buxton said: “It was a good performance from us to be fair.

“Everyone knows we are on a not very good run – the players know that first and foremost and I know that more than anybody.

AFC Mansfield boss Phil Buxton - unhappy with penalty decision.

“So we went back to basics with a back four and two sitting midfielders which I think helped us today.

“We looked a lot more solid and I thought we looked good going forward.

“Unfortunately we feel we have been robbed by a decision that was not a penalty.

“We feel like we should have had one and then they have been given one that we feel should not have been given.

“But we will take the point and move on. We've stopped the rot of defeats in a row. So it was a positive point

“The lads are disappointed, but we have to keep going and keep working hard.

“We have too many good players in that dressing room not to turn this around eventually.”

This Saturday the Bulls host Dunkirk in the FA Vase and Buxton added: “It is a good opportunity for us to get that first win.

“But Dunkirk are a good side who have had a good start.

“They have a decent squad and they will be wanting to cause an upset – that's what the cup is all about.

“We need to get some momentum and positivity and build on the point from Saturday.”