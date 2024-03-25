Win over in-form Loughboorugh Students puts Sherwood Colliery in touching distance of league title

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They should clinch the title at AFC Mansfield on Saturday, though could already be champions when they get there if midweek results go their way.

Boss Wayne Savage said: “I am very pleased. We had a game plan and it worked well.

“They barely had an effort on goal, and we always carried a threat.

Sherwood Colliery Man of the match Ewan Robson in action.

“Loughborough will be a dangerous team in the play-offs that’s for sure, they have some excellent players.”

The university team arrived on the back of an unbeaten 17-game run that had propelled them into the play-off positions, but found The Wood in determined mood to avenge a 1-0 defeat in early December.

Sherwood made two changes with Will Norcross and Harry Bircumshaw returning to the starting XI.

The Wood made the perfect start as Ricky Starbuck delivered the ball into the penalty area for Craig Westcarr to head into the path of Jacob Pearce, who managed to toe poke the ball past a hesitant Toby Larsen in the Loughborough goal.

The opening exchanges were even and Loughborough forward Felipe Morales was guilty of a theatrical fall in search of a penalty kick that was rightly waived away before Ewan Robson won the ball on the edge of the Loughborough penalty area but dragged his effort wide.

Westcarr almost doubled the lead after 17 minutes, his effort cannoning back off the crossbar following a ball in from the left.

Robson was involved again five minutes later, his effort blocked.

On 25 minutes Westcarr played a neat one-two with Pearce, but his effort was well off target.

A golden chance came on 31 minutes when a corner from the right was headed on by Jobe Shaw to fellow centre back partner Jake Wright, his effort saved by Larsen’s outstretched leg.

Loughborough had been neat in possession with little threat until the 44th minute when, from the corner the ball was bundled home but well after the referee had blown for a clear foul.

The second half saw the Wood again start well and on 51 minutes the lead was doubled.

Pearce was fouled wide right and from the free kick Sherwood managed to keep the ball alive.

Jamie York played a beautiful ball to the far post where Westcarr had timed his run superbly, the striker calmly controlling the ball on his chest before shooting past Larsen.

The wind had played a big part in the game and The Wood were benefiting from the conditions, managing the game effectively and keeping Loughborough at arm’s length.

There was little in the way of goalmouth action although with 10 minutes remaining Sherwood did threaten as Ethan Wiesztort broke free on the left only to shoot straight at Larsen.

Ewan Robson almost added a third goal with seven minutes remaining, his effort from 20 yards whistling just wide of Larsen’s left-hand post.

In the third of six added minutes Loughborough pulled a goal back, Ryan Hayes producing a fine run and shot that struck the crossbar, substitute Connor Keene quickest to react to score.