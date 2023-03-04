Win at Wimbledon even more special says boss Nigel Clough as injury list reaches double figures

With keeper Christy Pym and defender Elliott Hewitt ruled out pre-game, Stags' injury list reached double figures by half-time with Callum Johnson forced to limp off.

But the visitors dig deep and, after Riley Harbottle had quickly levelled, interval sub Danny Johnson put them 2-1 up to set them on the road to a valuable win at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

“When you have 10 out and go and win away from home it does feel a bit more special,” said Clough.

Nigel Clough shouts his orders at Wimbledon today. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It was important then that we got back on level terms before half-time.

“Christy is ill. He has had stomach pains and so on. He is on medication and we will see if it settles down.

“Elliott has a knee problem and also took a kick on his calf as well. So there was no chance of him being fit today. He's not trained all week. He was going to give it a go today but with the five games coming up, if it turns into something worse he could miss all five games.

“Then in the first half Callum Johnson felt his calf. I'm not sure if it was a kick or a slight strain, but he couldn't continue.

“So he is our 10th injury. Lucas Akins' versatility again came into play and he went to right wing back. And we got Daniel up front – and he got the goal.

“I am not sure how it went in, I need to see it back. It seemed a funny finish where it almost seemed to hit both feet and seemed to take an age to trickle over the line as well.

He added: “I thought that was the turning point – it changed the game.”

“It was hard work and workmanlike at times and that game could have gone either way today. I thought they had their chances.

“But we got blocks in at the right time and got away with a few today, which we didn't against Salford. They were clinical last week, but today we got away with a few.

“I thought we were having our best spell when they scored. We had settled into the game and then they got their goal when we gave the ball away in the centre of midfield.”

David Keillor-Dunn smashed in a third to settle nerves and Clough said: “He challenged for the header, half won it and then the ball dropped, he came inside and the left foot finish was absolutely brilliant. That's three in three now and he is settling in lovely.