Win at Stockport County felt like it was worth more than the three points says Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough said Monday's fantastic 2-0 away win at leaders Stockport County felt like it was worth more than just the three points they came home with.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough celebrates following the Sky Bet League 2 match against Stockport County FC at Edgeley Park, 01 Jan 2024.

Stags are now second, two points behind Stockport with two games in hand – the first of which is at home to Crewe Alexandra on Saturday when they could leapfrog Stockport to take top spot.

“If Stockport had won they could have gone eight points ahead of us, which leaves you looking over your shoulder a bit,” said Clough

“We still are, but it felt like it was worth a little bit more than the three points.

“Monday's win was up there with the best of the season and it's important we enjoy these little milestones along the way.

“We hope we are going to achieve our aim come the end of the season, but there are absolutely no guarantees with 22 games still to go.

“That's too many to be even thinking in those terms. But we are in a reasonably good position.

“You have to enjoy these victories along the way, getting nine points from three victories in a row on the road from difficult games like Crawley, Sutton and Stockport. The fans play a major role in those away victories with their backing.”

Monday's win also meant Mansfield had picked up 13 out of the 15 points on offer over Christmas and New Year.

“It says everything that we had the best record in the league over the five festive games, which is a big chunk of your season,” said Clough.

“It was an incredible effort by everybody to play four games in nine days and five in 19.

“So if we can get anything on Saturday it will be a brilliant return, though it already has been from those five games.

“We knew we would dip in one of those games and it was Doncaster, but the points return was still absolutely superb.

“The rest between games was vital, we didn't do too much training, though we had to keep the others up to speed as well so they were ready to come on, as they were on New Year's Day at Stockport, and have an impact on the game.

“The lads were tired but when you get that sort of return it does go some way to covering that up a bit.

“Fresh legs in the front four positions on NewYear's Day was absolutely key. We put them out there and got the reward.”

Clough believes mental tiredness is as much a problem as physical tiredness.

“You can see how tired players are mentally with some of the decisions they make,” he said.

“You saw it on Friday night against Doncaster and even in a few things on New Year's Day – Ollie Clarke getting booked after four minutes – he knows straight away.

“But then he goes and shows a growing maturity not to receive that second yellow card. I think three or four years ago he probably would have been sent off in that game.

“We would have brought him off at half-time but for the other injuries. So he had to stay on the pitch, and he made the second goal and it was a very important performance for us.