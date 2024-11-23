WIn at Mansfield Town was confidence-booster believes Bristol Rovers manager Matt Taylor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bristol Rovers manager Matt Taylor said today's 1-0 win at Mansfield Town was a huge confidence-booster for his side.

Luke McCormick's 49th minute finish settled it for a second away win of the campaign and Taylor said: “Today was a big moment for us.

“I would have loved a second goal though.

“Scoring a second and a third would have made it more of a feelgood factor for the win.

“I know 1-0 away from home is the perfect scoreline, but in terms of my heart and brain – the same with everyone else associated with Bristol Rovers – I would have loved a second goal.”

Stags had a stoppage time equaliser ruled out for handball and Taylor said: “My heart was in my mouth right at the end, but it would have been a travesty if it had counted as generally I thought we were excellent.

“We were not perfect in any way but in our intent towards the game we created enough goalscoring moments, we just needed to improve our first half ball use.

“But we were tough and strong and defended our box really well and limited a good attacking team to minimal sights of goal.

“The goal gave us belief and the game became stretched on our terms.

“When you go away to Mansfield you have to do the dirty side, the hard work, and the grit and determination and I am so pleased it was on show.

“This group has always had it in abundance and I want to keep on valuing it for them – there were some man-mountain performances today, especially in the second half.”