Win at Mansfield Town was 'complete away performance' says Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff

Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff described today's 3-0 win at Mansfield Town as the 'complete away performance'.

“We put two halves together today so that was much better,” he smiled.

“That was a complete away performance. We scored three goals and could have scored several more and we defended well.

“Scott Flinders has hardly had a save to make. They did put us under some pressure, but they are a good team with some good players, make no mistake about that. So I thought we were excellent.

“Winning 3-0 away from home you're going to struggle to pick things out to criticise. First half we could have used the ball slightly better.

“I thought we hurt them in all sorts of areas today. I was really pleased with every facet of the game. We look difficult to beat.”

Referee Sam Purkiss had both sides angry with a string of contentious decisions.

“Both sides had a big decision go against them,” said Duff.

“We should have had a penalty and their man red-carded, though I know they will say the same thing. He was consistently bad, the referee, and I thought he got both decisions wrong.”

He added: “It's bizarre how it's literally gone from night to day, but there has been a lot of work gone on behind that and the staff and players need to take some credit.

“We have tried to change the psyche of the team. We were going away and trying not to lose. That's what we've managed to change.”