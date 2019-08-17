Win at Carlisle United was just the boost Stags needed says Mansfield Town defender Hayden White

Mansfield Town defender Hayden White said today’s 2-0 win at Carlisle United was just the tonic the side needed after failing to win any of the opening three games.

“It was a big result for us,” he smiled. “It is early in the season still, but we’d drawn the last three so the boys really needed that. It will be a big boost for us.

“We will go into the Leyton Orient game on Tuesday bouncing and can hopefully get another result.

“I was pleased with the manner of the goals, the clean sheet as a defender, and the togetherness of the group.

“When you come to places like this it’s always going to be difficult and there will be periods of the game when you do have to sit back and defend. I thought we did that really well today. Everyone did their job.”

White is back in the fold after recovering from a broken ankle and said: “I was happy with my own performance. I’m not fully firing yet. It’s been a long time and I am just enjoying being out there again.”

Danny Rose set Stags on their way with his third goal in as many league outings and White added: “Danny was outstanding.

“You know what you’re going to get with him. He works so hard and keeps going to the final whistle.

“I don’t know how he managed to squeeze it in from the angle he was at. From where I was behind him it didn’t look like it could go in from there.”