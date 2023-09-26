News you can trust since 1952
Will Swan hopes spot kick success in cup win over Peterborough United can get him back on the goals trail

Mansfield Town striker Will Swan is hoping his early penalty success in tonight's fantastic Carabao Cup win over Peterborough United will get him back on the goals trail.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 26th Sep 2023, 23:50 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 23:57 BST
Swan netted a spot kick after only five minutes in a thrilling tie that ended 2-2 before Stags won 3-1 on penalties to book a place in the last 16 for the first time since 1975.

“It was an unbelievable night. To go through the way we did was unbelievable and I have never heard the stadium so loud,” smiled Swan.

“I fell like I needed to get that first one having not scored yet this season.

Will Swan tucks away his early penalty during the Carabao Cup 3rd round match against Peterborough United FC at the One Call Stadium, 26 Sept 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaWill Swan tucks away his early penalty during the Carabao Cup 3rd round match against Peterborough United FC at the One Call Stadium, 26 Sept 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Will Swan tucks away his early penalty during the Carabao Cup 3rd round match against Peterborough United FC at the One Call Stadium, 26 Sept 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
“It knocks your confidence as a striker when it takes a few games to get that first one. Hopefully now I can push on and get a few more.

“I went straight down the middle with my penalty as I had missed the one at Sheffield Wednesday.

“I think I have played well and I have been getting chances. I just lacked confidence. Now I have that first one hopefully I can start tucking them away like last season.”

Stags spent the first hour under the cosh and trailed 2-1 until they found a higher gear and levelled with a stoppage time Lucas Akins penalty.

“We looked really resilient just to stay in the game,” said Swan.

“You saw how well oiled Peterborough are. They kept the ball and moved it so well we couldn't get near them in the first half.

“But then Ollie Clarke came on in the second half and just sparked everyone to get after them a bit.

“I think we had showed them a bit too much respect in the first half, letting them dominate possession a bit too much. Ollie coming on changed that.

“We had to hang on and not concede again. Momentum can shift at any point like it did and we got back on top.

“I always felt like we would equalise after Ollie came on.”

He added: “I am glad I didn't have to take that late penalty Lucas scored, but I always fancy him from penalties. His record last season was unreal.

“Then penalty shoot-outs can go either way but we work on them in training and Pymy (keeper Christy Pym) is unreal at saving penalties, so we always fancy ourselves to have a chance.

“Saving the first two gave us a massive cushion.”

Stags are now in the hat tomorrow night and Swan said: “I don't mind who we get in the draw now as long - as it's not Exeter away!”

