Will Swan could join Tom Nichols in making loan moves away from Mansfield Town next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Town striker Will Swan could join fellow striker Tom Nichols in heading out on loan before the summer transfer window closes a week on Friday.

Stags are trying to bring in two loan forwards and both Swan and Nichols were not in the squad that lost 2-0 at Rotherham United in the opening Bristol Street Motors Trophy group opener tonight.

Boss Nigel Clough said: “We have had a couple of enquiries for Will Swan, same as Tom Nichols, so we were not sure whether to risk him or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We thought it best not to and we will see if anything happens this week.

Action during the Bristol Street Motors Trophy match against Rotherham Utd FC at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, 20 Aug 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We are trying to get one in on loan this week but we are generally in other people's hands.”

Stags dominated tonight's game with United ending up with 10 men after Alex MacDonald was sent off, but they were 2-0 up and defending well before that.

“It was a nice performance in some ways and we played some lovely football, controlling the game for long periods without having that cutting edge,” said Clough.

“But you have to have an end product at the end of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought our final ball tonight was poor in and around the penalty area and once Rotherham got an early lead they defended it very well.

“We were very fluent but very wasteful tonight.

“The game mirrored exactly how these two sides will approach it when we meet in the league.

“We had chances ,but as the game wore on they became a bit more resolute and nicked a second goal with a deflection, the third we have conceded this season, and even against 10 men we just couldn't get that goal.”

Stags were denied what looked like two blatant penalties following home players handballing in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were a little bit bewildered by some of the decisions tonight, especially the handballs,” said Clough.

“I know there has been a big thing about it changing, but I think there is still an element of a rule about handball in the game.

“When their player stops because he has handled the ball leading up to their second goal, expecting a free kick, you'd think the referee would recognise that.

“I am absolutely, honestly, bewildered by the two handballs in the box.

“On one of them the lad has actually led with his arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The referee said he saw the second one but the arm was in a natural position, but the ball clearly hit him and he had enough time to move his arm out of the way.

“I thought they were both stonewall penalties.”

Clough made nine changes to give other players game time and said: “Ben Quinn was lively tonight.

“He has to learn how to have more impact on a game, but he has a lot of potential at just 20 years old.

“And he is something we haven't got in that sort of area, so I thought he showed glimpses tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And it was an important 60-70 minutes for Elliott Hewitt and Stephen McLaughlin as they build up their fitness.

“They will all probably be in the squad for Saturday at Lincoln but I don't think anyone did well enough tonight to knock the door down and say I think I should be in the starting XI.”

He added: “Louis Reed and Aden Flint both have tight Achilles at the minute from the firm pitches so they were not risked tonight.”