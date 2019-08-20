Will Mansfield Town need to bolster squad after club suspensions for Jacob Mellis and Dion Donohue?

With no time frame given on the club suspensions handed down to Jacob Mellis and Dion Donohue, fans will be wondering if Mansfield Town will have to delve back into the transfer market for cover before the 2nd September summer window deadline.

But manager John Dempster kept his cards close to his chest for now, saying: “We like to have our finger on the pulse of what players are available – who is out there.

“My staff and I are at a lot of U23 games, looking at potential players for now or in the future.

“If there was any quality out there we thought could improve our squad then we are always interested.”

Stags dramatically suspended midfielders Dion Donohue and Jacob Mellis yesterday following an alleged serious breach of club discipline.

Both players will not attend training or be available for matches during this period.

A full investigation is now in process and the club have said they will make no further comment until the investigation is completed.