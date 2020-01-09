Will exciting non-League hotshot Josh March to make his Football League debut against Mansfield Town?

Non-league hotshot Josh March looks set to make his debut for Forest Green Rovers in Saturday's trip to Mansfield Town.

The exciting 22-year-old prospect only joined Leamington last summer from Alvechurch, where he had scored 81 goals in 184 games and helped the Worcestershire club to back to back promotions.

He has already bagged 24 goals in 27 games for Leamington and now has the chance to prove he can make another huge step up in his career, starting on Saturday at the One Call Stadium.

March said: “I’m buzzing to be here and looking forward to getting into it.

“Speaking to the manager, the club came across well, he said he wanted goals and felt like I could come in and get those goals.

“I’ll always work hard for the team, myself and the manager and I feel like I have got good movement, but most importantly is scoring loads of goals – that makes the fans happy.”

Richard Hughes, director of football at Forest Green, said: “Josh is a player we have done a lot of work on

“He has a very good goal scoring record this year and we have watched him on six or seven occasions.

“He has got a really good pedigree, has scored goals on his way up through the leagues.

“It’s a massive step-up, but these are the players we want to give the opportunities to. He’s a natural goalscorer, is a confident young man and backs his ability.”

Leamington boss Paul Holleran added: “We are absolutely delighted to see Josh make the step up into the Football League.

“He had a number of clubs looking at him and he spoke to several of them, but has made the decision that Forest Green Rovers is the right move for him.

“It’s been an epic rise for Josh and he has been helped along the way by some great non league football people. We’re just pleased to have been able to play a part and put the cherry on the top for him if you like.”