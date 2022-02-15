Derek Adams - sacked by Bradford City.

Saturday's 1-0 home defeat by Exeter City was his ninth loss in 31 league games and left the club 11th in the table, eight points shy of the play-off places.

The 46-year-old joined the Bantams from Morecambe in June, but won only nine of 37 games in all competitions.

Assistant boss Mark Trueman will take charge of Saturday's game against Oldham as they look for a replacement with Mansfield the visitors a week on Saturday, sandwiching a home clash with Harrogate for the Bantams.

“A sustained period of consideration has led to this decision,” said Bradford chief executive Ryan Sparks.

“It is felt that, with all things taken into account, the club must move in a different direction with regards to the role of first-team manager.

“We would like to thank Derek for his efforts while at Valley Parade, and wish him the very best for the future.”

Bradford appointed Adams after he had just won promotion to League One with Morecambe, having previously had promotion success with Plymouth Argyle.

After Saturday's loss, Adams had said: “If they're going to get a new manager in they're not going to get a manager as successful as myself in the door.

“That's obvious to everyone, because my record is up there with everyone's in League Two.

“If they want to do that, then that's up to the football club, but I came to Bradford City from a League One club, to a League Two club to try to help them get out.

“I took a risk coming to this club. I gained promotion with Morecambe last season and Plymouth Argyle a few seasons before.