Why Exeter City boss Matt Taylor says his side have nothing to fear against Mansfield Town

Exeter City boss Matt Taylor knows his side face a tough night ahead, but insists they have nothing to fear at Mansfield Town.

The promotion-challengers lock horns on Friday night with Mansfield on a 13 game unbeaten run and the Grecians having won four of their last five.

But Taylor, who tested positive for COVID earlier in the week, insists his side have nothing to fear.

"It feels like a really big game - it'll be a great spectacle of two good sides in good form," he said.

"It is two teams at challenging at the top end of the table and should be a good game of football.

"All good runs must come to an end, we've experienced that when we were on a good run earlier in the season. They are a really impressive team, but we have to back ourselves or there is no point going all that way.

"We have to nullify the opposition, but also play our own game. We're boosted by some great performances at big grounds, such as Swindon, Walsall and Bradford.

"Full credit to Mansfield, they have been impressive to watch from afar. They have got top quality players for this level of football.

"We understand what the game will look and feel like. We have to respect the opposition but also respect what we are capable of.”

Stags were beaten at 2-1 at St James’ Park back in October after City came from behind to bag the points.

But Taylor knows Mansfield are a totally different animal this time around.

"They were really low that day,” he said. “We spoke to their management after they game and they were on a low.

“They had so many players out injured at the time and were disjointed.

“They have strengthened in the transfer window and they are different animal this time around. It’s a huge contrast since we last played them in October, but we are looking for the same outcomes.

“As much as we have had ups and downs since we last played them, we are quite settled at this moment in time.

“"Hopefully it will be a good reflection on two teams at this level. We want to implement our quality on our ball and we have to wrestle control of the game this weekend.”