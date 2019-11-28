Who should be in Mansfield Town's Team of the Decade?

As we approach the end of the decade we look back at 10 years of Mansfield Town action and ask who would be the best XI of the players?

Here are several opinions from fans of the club plus that of Chad sports editor John Lomas, who has seen all the players who have turned out in the Amber & Blue over the last 10 years. It’s all about opinion, there is no right or wrong, so join in the debate and let us know who you think should or should not be in there. There are a wealth of excellent players to choose from and it can be easy to forget some of them. We have suggested a squad to choose from but doubtless there may be names missing who would be one of your automatic first choices for your dream team.