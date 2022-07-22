Forest Green Rovers took last season's League Two title, with Salford City expecting to win the 2022/23 title.

Who is going up and who is going down? Supercomputer predicts how the FINAL 2022/23 League Two table will look and how many points Mansfield Town, Northampton Town, Doncaster Rovers, Hartlepool United and Crawley Town will win

Supercomputer has given it’s first prediction on how the final 2022/23 season is going to look.

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 10:31 am
Updated Friday, 22nd July 2022, 11:03 am

Mansfield Town, Stockport County, Salford City and Bradford City are leading the bookies odds to win the league, with Salford tipped to win by a mile.

But Supercomputer is expecting a season of disappointment for Bradford and Stockport County with mid-table finishes.

It promises to be a real thriller for automatic promotion between Mansfield Town and Swindon Town.

The surprise package is Colchester United with supercomputer expecting them to gatecrash the party and win promotion.

Tough seasons are predicted for Hartlepool United and Carlisle United who are tipped for relegation.

Here’s how the final table will look.

1. Salford City - 85pts (+34)

Promotion chances: 60%

2. Colchester United - 77pts (+21)

Promotion chances: 39%

3. Mansfield Town - 74pts (+17)

Promotion chances: 32%

4. Swindon Town - 74pts (+16)

Promotion chances: 32%

