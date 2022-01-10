Mansfield Town Fans at the One Call Stadium for the Emirates FA Cup third round match against Middlesbrough FC - Pic Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

Who can you spot in our Mansfield Town v Middlesborough FA Cup fans gallery?

Stags fans saw their side lose a real barnstorming FA Cup tie folllowing a 3-2 defeat to Middlesborough at the weekend.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 10th January 2022, 12:01 pm

Mansfield had battled back to level after going 2-0 down. But they were undone when John-Joe O'Toole could only turn Isaiah Jones' cross into his own net deep into stoppage time.

Match photographer Chris Holloway captured these faces in the crowd ahead of the game.

1. Are you in our pictures?

Mansfield Town Fans at the One Call Stadium for the Emirates FA Cup third round match against Middlesbrough

Photo: Chris Holloway

2. Are you in our pictures?

Mansfield Town Fans at the One Call Stadium for the Emirates FA Cup third round match against Middlesbrough FC - Pic Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

Photo: Chris Holloway

3. Are you in our pictures?

Mansfield Town Fans at the One Call Stadium for the Emirates FA Cup third round match against Middlesbrough.

Photo: Chris Holloway

4. Are you in our pictures?

Mansfield Town Fans at the One Call Stadium for the Emirates FA Cup third round match against Middlesbrough.

Photo: Chris Holloway

