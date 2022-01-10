Who can you spot in our Mansfield Town v Middlesborough FA Cup fans gallery?

Mansfield had battled back to level after going 2-0 down. But they were undone when John-Joe O'Toole could only turn Isaiah Jones' cross into his own net deep into stoppage time.
Match photographer Chris Holloway captured these faces in the crowd ahead of the game.
1. Are you in our pictures?
Mansfield Town Fans at the One Call Stadium for the Emirates FA Cup third round match against Middlesbrough
Photo: Chris Holloway
Mansfield Town Fans at the One Call Stadium for the Emirates FA Cup third round match against Middlesbrough FC
Photo: Chris Holloway
Mansfield Town Fans at the One Call Stadium for the Emirates FA Cup third round match against Middlesbrough.
Photo: Chris Holloway
Mansfield Town Fans at the One Call Stadium for the Emirates FA Cup third round match against Middlesbrough.
Photo: Chris Holloway