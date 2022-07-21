Swindon Town were last season's League Two top scorers with 77 goals.

Which team is fancied to bang in the most goals in League Two this season and where Mansfield Town, Northampton Town, Crawley Town, Hartepool United and Doncaster Rovers rank

Swindon Town were last season’s goal kings with 77 goals in their 46 league games.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 12:21 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st July 2022, 12:39 pm

They were comfortably ahead of any of the teams who didn’t get promoted last season, with 67 goals by Mansfield Town and Newport County the next best.

Swindon will fancy their chances of retaining that honour this season, while Mansfield will certainly be looking for more goals to guide them to promotion.

New-boys Stockport County hit 87 goals on their way to the National League title last year and will be looking to repeat that lethal record.

But who else is likely to be in the goals this season. Here are the latest odds from William Hill.

1. Stockport County

6/1

2. Bradford City

7/1

3. Salford City

8/1

4. Swindon Town

8/1

