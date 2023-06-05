News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town are 14/1 shots to win League Two next season.Mansfield Town are 14/1 shots to win League Two next season.
Mansfield Town are 14/1 shots to win League Two next season.

Where SkyBet expect Mansfield Town to finish in the 2023/24 League Two season, plus predicted finishing positions for Wrexham, Notts County, Salford City, Swindon Town, AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons - picture gallery

Mansfield Town are expected to have a battle on their hands to secure a play-off place next season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:11 BST

That is according to the latest odds via league sponsor SkyBet, who have priced Stags at 14/1 to take the title.

Promoted Wrexham, Notts County and beaten play-off finalists Stockport County lead the pack in the early odds.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Stags will do via our social media channels. (League positions are based on odds to win the league)

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

7/2

1. Wrexham

7/2 Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
6/1

2. Stockport County

6/1 Photo: Paul Harding

Photo Sales
9/1

3. Notts County

9/1 Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales
11/1

4. Gillingham

11/1 Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
