Mansfield Town are expected to have a battle on their hands to secure a play-off place next season.

That is according to the latest odds via league sponsor SkyBet, who have priced Stags at 14/1 to take the title.

Promoted Wrexham, Notts County and beaten play-off finalists Stockport County lead the pack in the early odds.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Stags will do via our social media channels. (League positions are based on odds to win the league)

1 . Wrexham 7/2 Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

2 . Stockport County 6/1 Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales

3 . Notts County 9/1 Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

4 . Gillingham 11/1 Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales