Stags can potentially look forward to some great games next season against big clubs if they are playing League One football.

Games against the likes of Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday could be league games for Stags in the next campaign, with sold-out crowds heading to the One Call Stadium.

More than 2.3m fans have already watched League One football this season, while Stags have welcomed 66,105 fans to home league games this season.

But how do those crowds compare with the likes of Oxford United, Exeter City, Lincoln City, and the rest of League One?

Here we look at the alternative League One table, based on crowd averages.

The figures are correct to Friday December 22 and come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website.