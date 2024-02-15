News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town have average gates of 7,307 in League Two this season.Mansfield Town have average gates of 7,307 in League Two this season.
Where Mansfield Town would stand in a League One table based on average crowds and how they compare against Northampton Town, Carlisle United, Bristol Rovers, Cheltenham Town, Leyton Orient and Lincoln City

Stags can potentially look forward to some great games next season against big clubs if they are playing League One football.
Games against the likes of Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday could be league games for Stags in the next campaign, with sold-out crowds heading to the One Call Stadium.

More than 3.547m fans have already watched League One football this season, while Stags have welcomed nearly 95,000 fans to home league games this season.

But how do those crowds compare with the likes of Oxford United, Exeter City, Lincoln City, and the rest of League One?

Here we look at the alternative League One table, based on crowd averages.

The figures are correct to Thursday February 15 and come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Average crowd: 26,644

1. Derby County

Average crowd: 26,644 Photo: Getty Images

Average crowds: 20,792

2. Bolton Wanderers

Average crowds: 20,792 Photo: Tom Dulat

Average crowd: 18,475

3. Portsmouth

Average crowd: 18,475 Photo: Getty Images

Average crowd: 13,223

4. Charlton Athletic

Average crowd: 13,223 Photo: Getty Images

