News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Mansfield Town's record crowd came way back in 1953 when24,467 watched a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, in the FA Cup 3rd round.

Where Mansfield Town would sit in a League Two table based only on record crowds and how they rank against Swindon Town, Leyton Orient, Carlisle United, Grimsby Town and Walsall - picture gallery

It’s not all about crowds in football as we know.

By Stephen Thirkill
43 minutes ago

A big home following doesn’t guarantee victory, just like tiny crowds don’t mean success cannot follow.

There’s some big clubs in League Two, big clubs who have had big attendances down the years, as well as smaller clubs thriving with lower gates.

It means many record crowds for the vast majority of the division is unlikely to ever be beaten.

But just how different would the current League Two table look if it was based on each club’s record home attendance.

Using home games only, in all competitions, we have brought you the answers.

You can get all your latest Stags news here.

1. Bradford City - 39,146

Bradford's record crowd is 39,146 on 11 March 1911 against Burnley during the club's FA Cup winning run. It is the longest surviving attendance record at any league ground in the country.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

2. Doncaster Rovers - 37,099

Doncaster Rovers' record crowd is 37,099 v Hull City in Division Three (North), on 2nd October 1948.

Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

Photo Sales

3. Leyton Orient - 34,345

Leyton Orient's record came in the FA Cup fourth round against West Ham United on 25th January 1964.

Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales

4. Swindon Town - 32,000

Swindon - 32,000 vs Arsenal, FA Cup Third Round, 15th January 1972.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
League TwoLeyton OrientStags