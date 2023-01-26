It’s not all about crowds in football as we know.

A big home following doesn’t guarantee victory, just like tiny crowds don’t mean success cannot follow.

There’s some big clubs in League Two, big clubs who have had big attendances down the years, as well as smaller clubs thriving with lower gates.

It means many record crowds for the vast majority of the division is unlikely to ever be beaten.

But just how different would the current League Two table look if it was based on each club’s record home attendance.

Using home games only, in all competitions, we have brought you the answers.

Bradford City - 39,146 Bradford's record crowd is 39,146 on 11 March 1911 against Burnley during the club's FA Cup winning run. It is the longest surviving attendance record at any league ground in the country.

Doncaster Rovers - 37,099 Doncaster Rovers' record crowd is 37,099 v Hull City in Division Three (North), on 2nd October 1948.

Leyton Orient - 34,345 Leyton Orient's record came in the FA Cup fourth round against West Ham United on 25th January 1964.

Swindon Town - 32,000 Swindon - 32,000 vs Arsenal, FA Cup Third Round, 15th January 1972.