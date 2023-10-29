News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
Mansfield Town have been watched by nearly 53,000 fans at home this season..Mansfield Town have been watched by nearly 53,000 fans at home this season..
Mansfield Town have been watched by nearly 53,000 fans at home this season..

Where Mansfield Town would rank in a combined League One/LeagueTwo crowd table and how they compare to Port Vale, Gillingham, Bristol Rovers and Peterborough United - picture gallery

Stags are playing in front of sold out home crowds each week right now as their promotion push gathers pace.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Oct 2023, 14:24 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 14:56 GMT

So far 52,807 fans have watched Spireites home games this season at a whopping average of 7,544

And they are gates that will certainly be at home in League One next season with Stags enjoying better crowds than 10 current League One clubs.

Here we look at an alternative table, which ranks League One and Two clubs based on total crowds this season.

The figures are correct as of Sunday October 29 and come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Get more Stags news here.

Total crowds: 166,160

1. Bolton Wanderers

Total crowds: 166,160 Photo: Tom Dulat

Photo Sales
Total crowd: 157,975

2. Derby County

Total crowd: 157,975 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Total crowd: 142,981

3. Portsmouth

Total crowd: 142,981 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Total crowd: 121,655

4. Charlton Athletic

Total crowd: 121,655 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:StagsLeague OnePort ValeGillinghamBristol RoversPeterborough UnitedSpireites