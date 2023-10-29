Stags are playing in front of sold out home crowds each week right now as their promotion push gathers pace.

So far 52,807 fans have watched Spireites home games this season at a whopping average of 7,544

And they are gates that will certainly be at home in League One next season with Stags enjoying better crowds than 10 current League One clubs.

Here we look at an alternative table, which ranks League One and Two clubs based on total crowds this season.

The figures are correct as of Sunday October 29 and come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website.