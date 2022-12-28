Mansfield Town had another cracking crowd on Boxing Day with 7,301 fans watching the game against Northampton.

It is a crowd which compares very well with plenty of League One club’s – a place Stags hope to be in next season.

Stags also have a healthy season average crowd of 6,563 so far.

But how does that crowd compare with their League Two rivals – as well as teams in League One?

Here’s how the combined crowd table would look, which features nine League Two sides,

1. Derby County 26.926 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Ipswich Town 25.745 Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

3. Sheffield Wednesday 23.867 Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. Portsmouth 18.282 Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales