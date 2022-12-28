News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town can expect a boost in average attendances if they are promoted to League One. They have a current crowd average of 6,563.

Where Mansfield Town would be in a combined League One/Two crowd table and how it stacks up against Bristol Rovers, Mk Dons, Wycombe Wanderers, Exeter City and Doncaster Rovers - gallery

Mansfield Town had another cracking crowd on Boxing Day with 7,301 fans watching the game against Northampton.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

It is a crowd which compares very well with plenty of League One club’s – a place Stags hope to be in next season.

Stags also have a healthy season average crowd of 6,563 so far.

But how does that crowd compare with their League Two rivals – as well as teams in League One?

Here’s how the combined crowd table would look, which features nine League Two sides,

1. Derby County

26.926

Photo: Getty Images

2. Ipswich Town

25.745

Photo: Ashley Allen

3. Sheffield Wednesday

23.867

Photo: Jacques Feeney

4. Portsmouth

18.282

Photo: Jacques Feeney

