Where Mansfield Town, Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City, Lincoln City and the rest rank in this alternative League One table based on their best ever crowds

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd Jul 2022, 07:00 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 10:45 BST
A big home following doesn’t guarantee victory, just like tiny crowds don’t mean success cannot follow.

There’s some massive clubs in League One, big clubs who have seen better days and bigger attendances down the years.

Many of these crowd records will never be beaten, with perhaps three or four clubs with potential for a new record total.

But just how different would the current League One table look if it was based on each club’s record home attendance?

Using home games only, in all competitions, we have brought you the answers.

Bolton Wanderers recorded their highest-ever attendance at Burnden Park in 1933 as 69,912 spectators piled into the ground to see the Whites' FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City.

1. Bolton Wanderers - 69,912

Bolton Wanderers recorded their highest-ever attendance at Burnden Park in 1933 as 69,912 spectators piled into the ground to see the Whites' FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City. Photo: Getty Images

Huddersfield Town's record attendance is 67,037, which was achieved at their former ground, Leeds Road, for an FA Cup sixth round match against Arsenal on February 27, 1932.

2. Huddersfield Town -

Huddersfield Town's record attendance is 67,037, which was achieved at their former ground, Leeds Road, for an FA Cup sixth round match against Arsenal on February 27, 1932. Photo: Getty Images

Cardiff City's largest ever attendance came on 22nd April 1953 when 57,893 turned out for a Division One tie against Arsenal.

3. Cardiff City - 57,893

Cardiff City's largest ever attendance came on 22nd April 1953 when 57,893 turned out for a Division One tie against Arsenal. Photo: Getty Images

49,768 managed to squeeze in for a 1960 FA Cup fifth round fixture against Aston Villa.

4. Port Vale - 49,768

49,768 managed to squeeze in for a 1960 FA Cup fifth round fixture against Aston Villa. Photo: Getty Images

