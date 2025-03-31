Mansfield Town are now 11 points clear of danger after an important win at Bristol Rovers.Mansfield Town are now 11 points clear of danger after an important win at Bristol Rovers.
Mansfield Town are now 11 points clear of danger after an important win at Bristol Rovers.

Where Mansfield Town are now tipped to finish, plus League One's relegation battle as Crawley Town step up the pressure on Bristol Rovers and Northampton Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Mar 2025, 15:02 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 11:13 BST
Stags look safe now after beating Bristol Rovers in a relegation six-pointer.

It leaves Stags 11 points clear with just eight games to go, while also piling the pressure up on Bristol Rovers.

Crawley continued their resurgence after hammering Rotherham United – a result which led to Steve Evans getting the boot.

Crawley and Burton are now six points adrift of Bristol Rovers, while Northampton continue to look over their shoulder after a draw at the weekend left them seven points clear of danger.

Here is where a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – believes Stags will finish the season as well as who is taking the final relegation place.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this final League One table. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Stags news each day on our website, here.

107pts (+49)

1. Birmingham City

107pts (+49) Photo: Getty Images

91pts (+31)

2. Wrexham

91pts (+31) Photo: Getty Images

89pts (+33)

3. Wycombe Wanderers

89pts (+33) Photo: Getty Images

80pts (+22)

4. Stockport County

80pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

