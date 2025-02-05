Peterborough United remain two points above the drop zone as the relegation battle hots up.Peterborough United remain two points above the drop zone as the relegation battle hots up.
Peterborough United remain two points above the drop zone as the relegation battle hots up.

Where Mansfield Town are now predicted to finish after wins for Burton Albion, Peterborough United and Northampton Town suck Stags into relegation battle

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Feb 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 11:45 BST
Stags slipped nearer to the relegation zone after defeat at home to Wrexham.

They are now just six points above the drop zone after wins for Burton, Northampton and Peterborough helped bunch things up even more at the bottom.

Stags now face a huge trip to Burton Albion at the weekend against a Brewers side in great form.

Here is where Stags are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of CasinoHawks – expecting the League One table to look like this.

We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Stags news each day on our website, here.

108pts (+50)

1. Birmingham City

108pts (+50) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
93pts (+37)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

93pts (+37) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
84pts (+23)

3. Charlton Athletic

84pts (+23) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
83pts (+30)

4. Leyton Orient

83pts (+30) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:StagsPeterborough UnitedNorthampton TownBurton AlbionWrexhamPeterborough
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice