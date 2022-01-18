Where Mansfield Town - and every other League Two team will finish - according to the Supercomputer predictions

It is a charge that gives Stags a 32 per cent chance of finishing in the play-offs, according the latest Supercomputer predictions.
Mansfield have a 22 per cent chance of promotion, but just a two per cent chance of winning the League, with Forest Green Rovers given a 68 per cent chance of taking the title.
At the other end Scunthorpe and Oldham Athletic will need to face up to live in the National League.
Here’s how the final league table will look if Supercomputer predicts correctly.
1. Forest Green Rovers - 90 pts, +39 GD
Forest Green Rovers are red hot favourites, with a 90 per cent chance of promotion and a 63 per cent chance of winning League Two.
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Tranmere Rovers - 81 pts, +22 GD
Tranmere Rovers are looking good for an automatic promotion spot. Supercomputer predicts they will end the campaign nine points behind Forest Green. They are given a 34 per cent chance of being in the play-offs and a 61 per cent chance of getting promoted.
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Northampton Town - 76pts, +15GD
Northampton Town are all set for a return to League One at the first attempt. The Cobblers, currently third in the table, are predicted to finish where they currently sit. They have a 40 per cent chance of promotion.
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Swindon Town - 75pts, +17 GD
Swindon will miss out on automatic promotion by just one point according to Supercomputer. They are given a 37 per cent chance of promotion, but just a five per cent hope of winning the league.
Photo: Catherine Ivill