Stags have won eight of their last nine matches and are in the form that will see them finish fifth with 75 point, according the latest Supercomputer predictions.
Mansfield have a 34 per cent chance of promotion and a 42 per cent chance of making the play-offs.
At the other end Scunthorpe and Oldham Athletic will need to face up to life in the National League.
Here’s how the final league table will look if Supercomputer predicts correctly.
1. Forest Green Rovers - 95 pts, +49 GD
Forest Green Rovers are red hot favourites, with a 98 per cent chance of promotion and a 86 per cent chance of winning League Two.
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Tranmere Rovers - 80 pts, +16 GD
Tranmere Rovers are looking good for an automatic promotion spot. Supercomputer predicts they will end the campaign well behind Forest Green in second. They are given a 58 per cent chance of being promoted.
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Northampton Town - 75pts, +14GD
Northampton Town are all set for a return to League One at the first attempt. The Cobblers are predicted to finish third and have a 35 per cent chance of promotion.
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Sutton United - 75pts, +13 GD
The Londoners will end their season with a play-off spot on 75 points. But they will have to get the better of Swindon in they are to make it to the final. They have a 34 per cent chance of getting promoted.
Photo: Ryan Pierse