The promotion-chasers struck an 87th minute winner to leave the One Call Stadium 2-1 victors.

It leaves Stags four points off the play-offs and with two games to hand.

So where will Stags finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of BonusCodeBets – expects the League One season to finish.

We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.