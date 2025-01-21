Mansfield Town are four points off the play-offs after the weekend defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.Mansfield Town are four points off the play-offs after the weekend defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.
Where every League One team is tipped to finish the season, including Mansfield Town, Bolton Wanderers, Birmingham City, Stockport County, Wrexham and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Dec 2024, 16:11 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 11:42 BST
Mansfield Town faced frustration at the weekend after a late home defeat to Wycombe.

The promotion-chasers struck an 87th minute winner to leave the One Call Stadium 2-1 victors.

It leaves Stags four points off the play-offs and with two games to hand.

So where will Stags finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of BonusCodeBets – expects the League One season to finish.

101pts (+41)

1. Birmingham City

101pts (+41) Photo: Getty Images

92pts (+38)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

92pts (+38) Photo: Getty Images

88pts (+23)

3. Barnsley

88pts (+23) Photo: David Lowndes

87pts (+32)

4. Huddersfield Town

87pts (+32) Photo: Getty Images

