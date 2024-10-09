In those four years at the helm Clough has overseen the transformation of Stags from a team struggling to get going in League Two and match their ambition, to a team currenty lighting up League One.

His first win came in Gloucestershire with Stags beating Forest Green Rovers 2-1 eight days later. The goals came from George Lapslie and Harry Charsley with Stags lining-up in a 4-5-1 formation.

It’s been all change since that date with Stags going on an emotional rollercoaster.

Stags finished a lowly 16th in League Two during Clough’s first season in charge as he worked to put the foundations in place for a promotion push.

It was so nearly realised in the 2021/22 season when Stags were beaten by Port Vale at Wembley play-off final.

The following season brought more pain with Stags missing out on the play-offs to Salford by just a single goal.

But there was no stopping Stags last season with a 19 game unbeaten start setting the tone for a wonderful season ahead. Stags went on to rack up the wins – and goals – before promotion was finally clinched after a memorable win against Accrington Stanley.

Just three players now remain from the starting side that got the journey going – Jordan Bowery, Stephen McLaughlin and George Maris.

So where are rest of the players now and what became of them after the left Stags? Here we have all the answers.

1 . Marek Stech At the end of the 2020.21 season, Stech was transfer-listed by Mansfield. He made 24 appearances for Stags during that season. In the summer of 2023, he joined Czech club TJ Ligmet Milín.

2 . Kellan Gordon On 31 January 2023, Gordon joined Crawley Town on an 18-month deal for an undisclosed fee after finding his opportunities limited. Gordon is currently at Notts County.

3 . Farrend Rawson Rawson joined Morecambe after his Stags contract expired in June 2022 after making 73 appearances for the club. He signed for Accrington Stanley last summer on a two-year deal.