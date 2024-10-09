Jordan Bowery is one of three current Mansfield Town to have started in Nigel Clough's first win as Mansfield Town boss on November 14, 2000. His future for next season is currently in the air with contract discussions ongoing.placeholder image
Where are they now? The Mansfield Town team who gave Nigel Clough his first win as manager

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 9th Oct 2024, 10:13 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 11:09 BST
Nigel Clough was appointed as Mansfield Town’s manager on November 6, 2020 – and what an inspired appointment it has proven to be.

In those four years at the helm Clough has overseen the transformation of Stags from a team struggling to get going in League Two and match their ambition, to a team currenty lighting up League One.

His first win came in Gloucestershire with Stags beating Forest Green Rovers 2-1 eight days later. The goals came from George Lapslie and Harry Charsley with Stags lining-up in a 4-5-1 formation.

It’s been all change since that date with Stags going on an emotional rollercoaster.

Stags finished a lowly 16th in League Two during Clough’s first season in charge as he worked to put the foundations in place for a promotion push.

It was so nearly realised in the 2021/22 season when Stags were beaten by Port Vale at Wembley play-off final.

The following season brought more pain with Stags missing out on the play-offs to Salford by just a single goal.

But there was no stopping Stags last season with a 19 game unbeaten start setting the tone for a wonderful season ahead. Stags went on to rack up the wins – and goals – before promotion was finally clinched after a memorable win against Accrington Stanley.

Just three players now remain from the starting side that got the journey going – Jordan Bowery, Stephen McLaughlin and George Maris.

So where are rest of the players now and what became of them after the left Stags? Here we have all the answers.

At the end of the 2020.21 season, Stech was transfer-listed by Mansfield. He made 24 appearances for Stags during that season. In the summer of 2023, he joined Czech club TJ Ligmet Milín.

1. Marek Stech

At the end of the 2020.21 season, Stech was transfer-listed by Mansfield. He made 24 appearances for Stags during that season. In the summer of 2023, he joined Czech club TJ Ligmet Milín. Photo: Getty Images

On 31 January 2023, Gordon joined Crawley Town on an 18-month deal for an undisclosed fee after finding his opportunities limited. Gordon is currently at Notts County.

2. Kellan Gordon

On 31 January 2023, Gordon joined Crawley Town on an 18-month deal for an undisclosed fee after finding his opportunities limited. Gordon is currently at Notts County. Photo: Getty Images

Rawson joined Morecambe after his Stags contract expired in June 2022 after making 73 appearances for the club. He signed for Accrington Stanley last summer on a two-year deal.

3. Farrend Rawson

Rawson joined Morecambe after his Stags contract expired in June 2022 after making 73 appearances for the club. He signed for Accrington Stanley last summer on a two-year deal. Photo: Getty Images

After leaving Stags, Perch signed for Ilkeston Town in September 2023. He played 90 times for his hometown club and overcome a serious injury when he fractured his skill in Aug 2021 to return to action. On 3 January 2025, Perch announced his retirement from football.

4. James Perch

After leaving Stags, Perch signed for Ilkeston Town in September 2023. He played 90 times for his hometown club and overcome a serious injury when he fractured his skill in Aug 2021 to return to action. On 3 January 2025, Perch announced his retirement from football. Photo: Getty Images

