WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Mansfield Town squad from the 1992/1993 season when Reading last visited

That day, the game ended in a 1-1 draw three days after Christmas, Gary Ford with Mansfield’s opener before Reading levelled up through Chris Lambert in the second-half.

It wasn’t a memorable season for Mansfield, who finished in 22nd position with 44 points and were relegated to the Third Division.

Reading went on to finish eighth in the league, missing out on the play-offs by three points, reached the third round of the FA Cup and the second round of both the League Cup and League Trophy.

Here, we look at the entire Stags squad that played in the 1992/93 season and where their careers took them afterwards.

Appearance and goals details cover all competitions.

1 . Jason Pearcey - Goalkeeper - 33 apps, 0 goals Jason Pearcey left Stags in 1994 having made 94 appearances. Went on to feature for Grimsby and Brentford before being goalkeeping coach at Derby County and running his own goalkeeping academy.

2 . Darren Ward - Goalkeeper - 13 apps, 0 goals Darren Ward was capped five times by Wales and played in the Premier League with Sunderland after winning the Championship with them. Started his career with Mansfield, playing over 80 games, before long spells with Notts County and Nottingham Forest. Now the England women's team's goalkeeping coach.

3 . Nicky Clarke - Defender - Apps 9(3), Goals 1 Defender Clarke joined Stags from Wolverhampton Wanderers and spent three years at the club, with loan spells at Doncaster and Chesterfield in that time. Retired in the mid-1990s after a spell with Bromsgrove Rovers.

4 . Wayne Fairclough - Defender - Apps 37(1), Goals 2 Fairclough made nearly 150 appearances for Mansfield before leaving for Chesterfield. Later dropped into non-league with the likes of Ilkeston, Hucknall and Matlock Town.