Pilkington was a regular in Stags' goal for five years before leaving for Notts County in 2005, where again he featured as first-choice keeper for several seasons. Returned to Stags on loan in October 2010. He's now goalkeeping coach at Luton Town.Pilkington was a regular in Stags' goal for five years before leaving for Notts County in 2005, where again he featured as first-choice keeper for several seasons. Returned to Stags on loan in October 2010. He's now goalkeeping coach at Luton Town.
Pilkington was a regular in Stags' goal for five years before leaving for Notts County in 2005, where again he featured as first-choice keeper for several seasons. Returned to Stags on loan in October 2010. He's now goalkeeping coach at Luton Town.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Mansfield Town side that won at Huddersfield in 2004

By Mark Duffy
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 08:00 BST
It’s nearly 21 years since Mansfield Town last visited Huddersfield Town in a Football League match.

And it was a match that the Stags enjoyed, as they ran out 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Rhys Day, Junior Mendes and Liam Lawrence, having gone behind early on to John McAliskey’s strike.

Both sides would go on to reach the Division Three play-offs just days later, going on to meet in the final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff where Huddersfield got revenge for their league defeat by winning on penalties to earn promotion.

Here, we take a look back at who featured for Mansfield that day and where their careers took them after leaving the club.

Sutton-born Baptiste had a hugely successful career after leaving Stags, going on to play in the Premier League with Blackpool and extensively in the Championship with clubs including Bolton, Preston and QPR. Ended his career in Ireland in 2022.

1. Alex Baptiste - Defender

Sutton-born Baptiste had a hugely successful career after leaving Stags, going on to play in the Premier League with Blackpool and extensively in the Championship with clubs including Bolton, Preston and QPR. Ended his career in Ireland in 2022. Photo: .

Photo Sales
Day was with Mansfield for three seasons before Oxford and Aldershot. He had two brief spells back with Mansfield but retired aged 29 due to injury and is now an operations manager for a utility, drainage and software service provider.

2. Rhys Day - Defender

Day was with Mansfield for three seasons before Oxford and Aldershot. He had two brief spells back with Mansfield but retired aged 29 due to injury and is now an operations manager for a utility, drainage and software service provider. Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Photo Sales
Spent seven years with Stags before leaving for Barnsley in 2004, where he proceeded to remain for ten years before a spell in India at the end of his career. He's now academy manager back at Barnsley.

3. Bobby Hassell - Defender

Spent seven years with Stags before leaving for Barnsley in 2004, where he proceeded to remain for ten years before a spell in India at the end of his career. He's now academy manager back at Barnsley. Photo: .

Photo Sales
Eaton started out at Everton and Preston before joining Stags initially on loan and then permanently. Played 25 games in total before sadly having to retire due to injury in 2006. Now works as a mortgage consultant in Liverpool.

4. Adam Eaton - Defender

Eaton started out at Everton and Preston before joining Stags initially on loan and then permanently. Played 25 games in total before sadly having to retire due to injury in 2006. Now works as a mortgage consultant in Liverpool. Photo: .

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HuddersfieldHuddersfield TownFootball LeagueRhys Day
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice