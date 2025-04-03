WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Mansfield Town side that won at Huddersfield in 2004

And it was a match that the Stags enjoyed, as they ran out 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Rhys Day, Junior Mendes and Liam Lawrence, having gone behind early on to John McAliskey’s strike.

Both sides would go on to reach the Division Three play-offs just days later, going on to meet in the final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff where Huddersfield got revenge for their league defeat by winning on penalties to earn promotion.

Here, we take a look back at who featured for Mansfield that day and where their careers took them after leaving the club.

Alex Baptiste - Defender Sutton-born Baptiste had a hugely successful career after leaving Stags, going on to play in the Premier League with Blackpool and extensively in the Championship with clubs including Bolton, Preston and QPR. Ended his career in Ireland in 2022.

Rhys Day - Defender Day was with Mansfield for three seasons before Oxford and Aldershot. He had two brief spells back with Mansfield but retired aged 29 due to injury and is now an operations manager for a utility, drainage and software service provider.

Bobby Hassell - Defender Spent seven years with Stags before leaving for Barnsley in 2004, where he proceeded to remain for ten years before a spell in India at the end of his career. He's now academy manager back at Barnsley.