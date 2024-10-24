WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Mansfield Town side that thrashed Birmingham City in 1990

The match was memorable not only for the scoreline but also because striker Steve Wilkinson scored all five of Mansfield’s goals that day.
Check out our gallery to find out where he, and the rest of the Stags side that day, are today.
1. Jason Pearcey - Goalkeeper
Jason Pearcey left Stags in 1994 having made 94 appearances. Went on to feature for Grimsby and Brentford before being goalkeeping coach at Derby County and running his own goalkeeping academy. Photo: Getty Images
2. Malcolm Murray - Defender
Murray, pictured here with Stags boss George Foster, made 59 league appearances for Stags before returning to his native Scotland. Retired in 1995 and worked in the offshore oil and gas industry. Photo: JPI
3. Mark Kearney - Defender
Kearney was at Stags for eight years, making over 250 apperances. Moved on to Bury and then Telford United, before coaching at clubs including Mansfield, Shrewsbury, Northampton and Bury. Photo: JPI
4. Trevor Christie - Forward
Christie had enjoyed a good career with clubs including Notts County, Nottingham Forest, Derby, Man City, Newcastle and Walsall before coming to Stags. Dropped into non-league with Kettering and Hucknall before retiring in 1994 due to injury and working in sales. Photo: National World
