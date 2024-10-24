Mansfield Town striker Steve Wilkinson scores one of his five goals against a shellshocked Birmingham City back in April 1990.Mansfield Town striker Steve Wilkinson scores one of his five goals against a shellshocked Birmingham City back in April 1990.
WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Mansfield Town side that thrashed Birmingham City in 1990

By Mark Duffy
Published 24th Oct 2024, 18:07 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 21:10 BST
It’s been 34 years since Mansfield Town thrashed Birmingham City 5-2 at Field Mill in the old Football League Division Three.

The match was memorable not only for the scoreline but also because striker Steve Wilkinson scored all five of Mansfield’s goals that day.

Check out our gallery to find out where he, and the rest of the Stags side that day, are today.

Jason Pearcey left Stags in 1994 having made 94 appearances. Went on to feature for Grimsby and Brentford before being goalkeeping coach at Derby County and running his own goalkeeping academy.

1. Jason Pearcey - Goalkeeper

Jason Pearcey left Stags in 1994 having made 94 appearances. Went on to feature for Grimsby and Brentford before being goalkeeping coach at Derby County and running his own goalkeeping academy. Photo: Getty Images

Murray, pictured here with Stags boss George Foster, made 59 league appearances for Stags before returning to his native Scotland. Retired in 1995 and worked in the offshore oil and gas industry.

2. Malcolm Murray - Defender

Murray, pictured here with Stags boss George Foster, made 59 league appearances for Stags before returning to his native Scotland. Retired in 1995 and worked in the offshore oil and gas industry. Photo: JPI

Kearney was at Stags for eight years, making over 250 apperances. Moved on to Bury and then Telford United, before coaching at clubs including Mansfield, Shrewsbury, Northampton and Bury.

3. Mark Kearney - Defender

Kearney was at Stags for eight years, making over 250 apperances. Moved on to Bury and then Telford United, before coaching at clubs including Mansfield, Shrewsbury, Northampton and Bury. Photo: JPI

Christie had enjoyed a good career with clubs including Notts County, Nottingham Forest, Derby, Man City, Newcastle and Walsall before coming to Stags. Dropped into non-league with Kettering and Hucknall before retiring in 1994 due to injury and working in sales.

4. Trevor Christie - Forward

Christie had enjoyed a good career with clubs including Notts County, Nottingham Forest, Derby, Man City, Newcastle and Walsall before coming to Stags. Dropped into non-league with Kettering and Hucknall before retiring in 1994 due to injury and working in sales. Photo: National World

