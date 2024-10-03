CJ Hamilton looks set to face his former side this weekend.CJ Hamilton looks set to face his former side this weekend.
Where are they now? The last Mansfield Town side to host Blackpool in the EFL

By Mark Duffy
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 11:17 GMT
It’s been nearly eight years since Mansfield Town last welcomed Blackpool to One Call Stadium.

That was for a League Two match on November 22, 2016, which Stags won 1-0 thanks to a 90th minute strike from Danny Rose.

But what happened to the players who turned out for Mansfield that night? Check out the gallery to find out.

Scott Shearer played in goal that day, one of 46 league appearances he made for Stags. He's now retired and working as a financial advisor.

1. Scott Shearer - Goalkeeper

Scott Shearer played in goal that day, one of 46 league appearances he made for Stags. He's now retired and working as a financial advisor. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Right-back Bennett was a few months into his two-year Stags career. Now 33-years-old, he's currently a free agent having last played for Rochdale.

2. Rhys Bennett - Defender

Right-back Bennett was a few months into his two-year Stags career. Now 33-years-old, he's currently a free agent having last played for Rochdale. Photo: Clint Hughes

Mal Benning was a fans' favourite at Mansfield for six years. He's currently playing for Shrewsbury Town.

3. Mal Benning - Defender

Mal Benning was a fans' favourite at Mansfield for six years. He's currently playing for Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Greg Dunbavand/AHPIX LTD

Krystian Pearce was another fans' favourite at Mansfield, leaving in 2021. He's now playing for Alvechurch in the SPL Premier Division Central.

4. Krystian Pearce - Defender

Krystian Pearce was another fans' favourite at Mansfield, leaving in 2021. He's now playing for Alvechurch in the SPL Premier Division Central. Photo: Anne Shelley

