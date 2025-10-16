NORTHAMPTON - SEPTEMBER 28: Damien Delaney of Mansfield Town in action during the Nationwide League Division Two match between Northampton Town and Mansfield Town on September 28, 2002 played at the Sixfields Stadium in Northampton, England. Northampton Town won the match 2-0. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)placeholder image
WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The last Mansfield side to win at Luton in the EFL

By Mark Duffy
Published 16th Oct 2025, 09:00 BST
Mansfield Town head to Luton Town this weekend as they do battle in Sky Bet League One.

The last time Stags won at Luton was in the National League in 2013, but we’ve gone back even further for our latest retro gallery as we remember the last team to win at Luton in the Football League, in what was a 3-2 success back in September 2002.

Liam Lawrence, Scott Sellars and Iyseden Christie were on target to put Mansfield 3-0 up, before late goals from Steve Howard and Kevin Nicholls made it a nervy finish as Stags held on.

Here’s the Stags squad from that day and where their careers took them in the years since.

Pilkington was a regular in Stags' goal for five years before leaving for Notts County in 2005, where again he featured as first-choice keeper for several seasons. Returned to Stags on loan in October 2010. Ironically, he'll come up against old friends on Saturday as he's now goalkeeping coach at Luton Town.

Pilkington was a regular in Stags' goal for five years before leaving for Notts County in 2005, where again he featured as first-choice keeper for several seasons. Returned to Stags on loan in October 2010. Ironically, he'll come up against old friends on Saturday as he's now goalkeeping coach at Luton Town. Photo: Pete Norton

Clark played just four games on loan from Stockport County. Had already featured for Carlisle United and retired after a spell with Northampton in 2004. Is now a positional analyst at Newcastle United.

Clark played just four games on loan from Stockport County. Had already featured for Carlisle United and retired after a spell with Northampton in 2004. Is now a positional analyst at Newcastle United. Photo: Getty Images

Lever had a long career at Grimsby Town, eventually having a season with Stags where he played 15 times. Retired in 2004 before moving to Derbyshire.

Lever had a long career at Grimsby Town, eventually having a season with Stags where he played 15 times. Retired in 2004 before moving to Derbyshire. Photo: Getty Images

Played 18 games for Stags following a long career in league and non-league. Went on to play 200 games for Nuneaton before retiring.

Played 18 games for Stags following a long career in league and non-league. Went on to play 200 games for Nuneaton before retiring. Photo: Pete Norton

