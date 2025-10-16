WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The last Mansfield side to win at Luton in the EFL

The last time Stags won at Luton was in the National League in 2013, but we’ve gone back even further for our latest retro gallery as we remember the last team to win at Luton in the Football League, in what was a 3-2 success back in September 2002.
Liam Lawrence, Scott Sellars and Iyseden Christie were on target to put Mansfield 3-0 up, before late goals from Steve Howard and Kevin Nicholls made it a nervy finish as Stags held on.
Here’s the Stags squad from that day and where their careers took them in the years since.
1. Kevin Pilkington - Goalkeeper
Pilkington was a regular in Stags' goal for five years before leaving for Notts County in 2005, where again he featured as first-choice keeper for several seasons. Returned to Stags on loan in October 2010. Ironically, he'll come up against old friends on Saturday as he's now goalkeeping coach at Luton Town. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Peter Clark - Defender
Clark played just four games on loan from Stockport County. Had already featured for Carlisle United and retired after a spell with Northampton in 2004. Is now a positional analyst at Newcastle United. Photo: Getty Images
3. Mark Lever - Defender
Lever had a long career at Grimsby Town, eventually having a season with Stags where he played 15 times. Retired in 2004 before moving to Derbyshire. Photo: Getty Images
4. Neil Moore - Defender
Played 18 games for Stags following a long career in league and non-league. Went on to play 200 games for Nuneaton before retiring. Photo: Pete Norton