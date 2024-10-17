Junior Brown featured for Stags that day.Junior Brown featured for Stags that day.
Where are they now? The first time Mansfield Town ever hosted Stevenage in the EFL

By Mark Duffy
Published 17th Oct 2024, 12:09 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 10:16 BST
Mansfield Town welcome Stevenage to Nottinghamshire this weekend in League One.

Stevenage are relatively new EFL opponents for Stags, because although they’ve met in almost every season over the last ten years, it was only 2015 when they played each other for the first time at One Call Stadium, having previously only met in what is now the National League.

Stags won 1-0 thanks to Reggie Lambe’s second-half strike on February 7.

Here, we look at who was in Mansfield’s squad that day and where their careers eventually took them.

Played 15 games for Stags during his loan spell from Newport. Eventually retired in 2018.

1. Lenny Pidgeley - goalkeeper

Played 15 games for Stags during his loan spell from Newport. Eventually retired in 2018. Photo: JPIMedia

Lee Beevers was released from the Stags at the end of the season, joining Lincoln City eight days later. Beevers signed for Gainsborough Trinity and also featured for Alfreton Town and Matlock Town before retiring.

2. Lee Beevers - Defender

Lee Beevers was released from the Stags at the end of the season, joining Lincoln City eight days later. Beevers signed for Gainsborough Trinity and also featured for Alfreton Town and Matlock Town before retiring. Photo: Dan Westwell

Arrived on loan from Leicester and played 21 games for Mansfield. Was a regular at Hull City for four years and is now at Derby County.

3. Callum Elder - Defender

Arrived on loan from Leicester and played 21 games for Mansfield. Was a regular at Hull City for four years and is now at Derby County. Photo: JPIMedia

Ritchie Sutton made 136 appearances for Stags. He was most recently joint-manager at Nantwich Town.

4. Ritchie Sutton - defender

Ritchie Sutton made 136 appearances for Stags. He was most recently joint-manager at Nantwich Town. Photo: Dan Westwell

