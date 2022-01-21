WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Remembering Mansfield Town's 2013 championship-winning squad

Here, we remember every player who made a league appearance for Stags that season and see where their career has taken them since.
1. Manager: Paul Cox
Cox remained with Stags for another season, going on to manage Torquay, Barrow, Guiseley and current club Kettering Town.
2. Lindon Meikle - Apps 43 - Goals: 5
Meikle also left in 2014, going on to feature for a number of non-league clubs including three years at Kettering, and is now at Buxton.
3. Matt Green - Apps: 42 - Goals: 25
Prolific scorer Matt Green enjoyed two spells with Stags, also featuring for several other clubs. Currently a free agent after leaving Northern Irish club Lingfield.
4. Colin Daniel: Apps: 41 - Goals: 5
Featured heavily for Port Vale, Blackpool and Burton after leaving Stags and is now at Exeter City.
